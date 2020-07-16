Resumption of int’l travel could begin on August 28

The Ministry of Public Health has advised the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) that the reopening of the country’s airports for international travel should be shifted to August 28.

Originally, Guyana’s airports were scheduled to be opened for international travel on July 1 but due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, that timeline was postponed to August 1.

Now, authorities have disclosed that the timeline should be altered once again.

This was disclosed by GCAA’s Manager of Aviation Security Abraham Doris, during a stakeholder consultation hosted by the Tourism Recovery Action Committee (TRAC).

Doris said a decision has not been made on the Public Health Ministry’s recommendation.

He said the GCAA is continuing its efforts to monitor the prevailing COVID-19 situation within the Caribbean region and the United States of America.

During a presentation to stakeholders, the GCAA official further noted the aviation regulatory body has maintained a robust approach to ensure small and large aviation operators comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations implemented by the GCAA.

“We have developed extensive checklists,” Doris stated. “That allows us to ensure there is sustainability, consistency and compliance,” he explained.

Some of the SOPs and regulations in effect govern sanitisation of passengers, airports and airplanes; social distancing onboard aircraft and at the airports; and disinfection of luggage and screening of both incoming and outgoing passengers.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (ECIA) will continue to facilitate limited repatriation flights provided the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) indicates its approval.

To date, the NCTF has approved the repatriation of approximately 1800 Guyanese since the halt on international travel through CJIA and ECIA. Thus far, citizens have returned from the USA, Canada and parts of the Caribbean. [Extracted and Modified from the DPI]