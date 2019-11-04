Restructuring of GGMC operations underway

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, today, met with the consultancy team for the restructuring of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The consultancy team is expected to thoroughly review the GGMC’s operating procedures and structure. The restructuring is being done to ensure that the government agency is prepared and in line with international standards, as Guyana heads into a new era of an oil and gas-based economy.

Trotman had said that while the administration is still grappling with strengthening the internal efficiency at the GGMC, the gains made so far are important pillars that ensure that a firm foundation is set for the growth and development for the industry over the next forty years. This, he had said will be facilitated by the restructuring of the Commission.

“This will realign the Commission with its core functions, whilst preparing it for a future where the environment, conservation and sustainable extraction of our mineral resources have to be carefully balanced,” he had stated. (More details to be provided later)