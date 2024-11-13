Restorative Justice programme launched in Reg. 7

The Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall recently launched the Restorative Justice Programme in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni). The programme aimed at reducing the cycle of repeat offenders by solving the root causes of crimes, was launched during an outreach to the region.

“Maybe the incident which is before the court or before the police may not be the underlying issue that causes the problem. Restorative justice allows you to go to the incident, the root cause and address it,” he said on Tuesday evening.

Restorative Justice involves mediation outside of adjudication allowing for the perpetrator and victim of the crime to be brought together and reconcile their differences.

“It allows for the payment of compensation and for the perpetrator to do a number of things to make amends for the alleged wrong,” the Attorney General explained, adding that it’s helps in removing the prevalence of repeat offences.

To ensure the success of this programme, police officers, probation officers, teachers, prosecutors, magistrates, community and religious leaders are being trained to practice restorative justice in their daily tasks.

During the outreach, several transactions were completed by the Deeds & Commercial Registry which also falls under the ambit of the AG’s office.

The Deeds registry was able to complete several transfer of land titles from one person to another, file powers of attorney, deed poll to change names, etc.

Meanwhile, the commercial arm of the registry successfully completed company registrations, registration of businesses, incorporation of companies, registration of mortgages and more.

The Attorney General said efforts are underway to acquire a space to construct a branch of the Deeds and Commercial Registry in Bartica.

The Registry recently established an office in Mabaruma, Region One.

