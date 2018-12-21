No-confidence motion: ‘Resign respectfully or else we will vote you out later’- Nandlall

Government was taken to task during the debate on its no confidence motion, with former Attorney General Anil Nandlall throwing the coalition party’s many promises in their 2015 manifesto in their face.

Nandlall zeroed in on what he called “100 pages of lies and undelivered promises” made by the incumbent APNU/AFC Administration.

Such were the broken promsies that Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams questioned “which manifesto Nandlall was referring to, prompting derision from the opposition benches and heckling that Williams “did not even know what they promised.”

Nandlall cited several examples where court cases where brought against the government for violations of the constitution.

He chided the incumbent AG for his failure to make progress in constitutional reform, moreover pointing to the failed promise of a law school in Guyana.

According to Nandlall, it is time for the Government to resign since the opportunity that they were given went to waste.

“You have been given an opportunity and you have failed so I invite you to resign respectfully, or else we will vote you out later” the former AG posited.