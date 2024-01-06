Residents complain of delinquent youths, drug abuse during police outreach at No. 65 Village

Following up on the promise of continuous police-community engagement made to the residents of No. 65 Village last December, Deputy Commander of Region #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), Superintendent Ravindra Stanley on Friday led a team of police and other stakeholders on a visit to the community, where they listen to the issues and concerns and most importantly, shared their (police) plan of action to curb crime in the community. Some of the concerns raised by residents include ⁠school dropouts; noise nuisance; ⁠delinquent youths, and drug abuse.

During the interactive session with the residents, Superintendent Stanley and his team elaborated on the following topics: obeying law and order; reporting every matter to the police; ⁠delinquent youths; ⁠building a partnership with the police and members of the community; being our brothers’ keeper, and the role of elders in the community to play a part in moulding youths.

In an effort to tackle the school drop-outs, the residents were assured by the visiting team that the educational system will be involved as soon as possible and efforts will be made for youths to be involved in FREE computer training, sports, skills enhancement and more. The residents expressed their gratitude to Stanley and team for the timely visit and assured the ranks that they are willing to give their full cooperation to bring peace to their community. Superintendent Stanley was accompanied by Assistant Superintendent S. Laljit; Inspector M. O’Donogue; Sergeant Tyndall; Sergeant Lynch; Corporal Moses; Corporal Christopher; W/Constable Durant along with representatives from the No.52-74 NDC – Liaison Officer, B. Williams, and several other police ranks and Community Policing Group members.

