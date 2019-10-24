Republic Bank’s ATM services to be closed next weekend

Republic Bank Guyana Limited has advised its customers that it’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) will be closed for a few days next week, extending to the weekend, in order to facilitate some changes.

The commercial bank informed that all ATM outlets across the country will be closed and points of sales services will be unavailable from October 31 at 14:00h to November 3 at 16:00h.

During this period, internet banking and online transactions will also be unavailable.

The Bank also informed that all branches and offices will be closed from Friday, November 1.

Additionally, their branches will be closed at 15:00h up to Wednesday, October 30 and up to 12:00hrs on Thursday, October 31.

Normal opening hours will resume on Monday November 4.

According to the bank, these changes are to facilitate a migration of its banking system to a newer one and to enhance customers’ banking experience.