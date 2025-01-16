Republic Bank CPL records over 1B digital & broadcast viewership in 2024

See below for a statement from the Caribbean Premier League:

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) combined digital and broadcast viewership has gone past the billion mark for the very first time. The total combined viewership figure for 2024 was 1.13 billion, an increase of 32% from the 2023 figure.

The tournament has seen improved viewership in India, the Caribbean and USA as well as a significant increase across CPL’s social media channels. These figures have further cemented the CPL’s position as one of the most watched cricket tournament’s around the world.

The tournament was seen around the world with key broadcasting deals in the Caribbean, India, Middle East, UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa and was streamed on the CPL’s YouTube and Facebook pages in all other territories.

The 2024 tournament saw 34 matches take place in six countries with games in Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts, Saint Lucia and Trinidad. The 2024 winners were the Saint Lucia Kings who claimed their maiden CPL title at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “This is a huge moment for the CPL. Reaching a total viewership figure of over a billion has been a long term target for a number of years. To get to a figure of 1.13billion highlights the appeal of CPL across the Caribbean and around the world. The continued growth in interest in the CPL is extremely pleasing and we are looking forward to using these amazing results as a springboard for further success in 2025 and beyond.”

