Republic Bank CPL finals tickets on sale at Box Office from Aug 29

Tickets for the playoff stages of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be on sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors Box Office, 223-224 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Thursday 29 August. Demand is expected to be very high as the Amazon Warriors look to defend the title they won in 2023.

Purchases will be limited for each customer as follows:

Eliminator – Maximum of 10 tickets per person

Qualifier 2 – Maximum of 6 tickets per person for the stands, 8 tickets per person for the mound

Qualifier 1 – Maximum of 10 tickets per person

Final – Maximum of 4 tickets per person

Tickets prices are as follows:

Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2

Mound – GY$3500

Orange – GY$6000

Red – GY$6500

Green – GY$7000

Final

Grass Mound – GY$4000

Orange – GY$7500

Red – GY$8000

Green – GY$8500

The dates for the playoff matches are as follows:

Tues 1 October

Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place

Wed 2 October

Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place

Fri 4 October Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1

Sun 6 October Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2

