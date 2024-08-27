Republic Bank CPL finals tickets on sale at Box Office from Aug 29

Tickets for the playoff stages of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be on sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors Box Office, 223-224 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Thursday 29 August. Demand is expected to be very high as the Amazon Warriors look to defend the title they won in 2023.
Purchases will be limited for each customer as follows:
Eliminator – Maximum of 10 tickets per person
Qualifier 2 – Maximum of 6 tickets per person for the stands, 8 tickets per person for the mound
Qualifier 1 – Maximum of 10 tickets per person
Final – Maximum of 4 tickets per person
Tickets prices are as follows:
Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2
Mound – GY$3500
Orange – GY$6000
Red – GY$6500
Green – GY$7000
Final
Grass Mound – GY$4000
Orange – GY$7500
Red – GY$8000
Green – GY$8500
The dates for the playoff matches are as follows:
Tues 1 October
Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place
Wed 2 October
Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place
Fri 4 October Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1
Sun 6 October Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2