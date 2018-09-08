Reports suggesting Ramnarine has “called it a day” are false- Security Minister

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan is denying that the Government is in receipt of a resignation from the former Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine following a decision by President David Granger not to confirm him in that post but to rather appoint one of his juniors as the substantive Top Cop.

Ramjattan told this media group briefly on Friday that the reports which suggest that Ramnarine has “called it a day” are false as he confirmed that the senior law man has proceeded on his annual leave and other outstanding leave entitlements.

When contacted on Friday too, Ramnarine himself said that he has had enough of “public life” as he refused to subject himself to questions about his future plans after not being confirmed.

He said that he wished the Guyana Police Force well, noting that he would like to enjoy his leave and the privacy that he deserves having given a lot of time in service to the Force.

Ramnarine would not entertain any other questions and refused to confirm that he has no intentions of resigning after the completion of his leave.

Meanwhile, reports on social media and in some sections of the press sought to blame Opposition Leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo for Ramnarine’s non-confirmation as the Top Cop and non-appointment as a Deputy Police Commissioner.

But Jagdeo on Saturday, when reached out to, denied this, explaining that he had enquired why Ramnarine was side stepped and his name not included on the list of persons to be appointed to various posts.

He noted that his party, the Peoples Progressive Party, has not made any public objections to Ramnarine’s appointment nor has it endorsed him or any other candidate.

Jagdeo said any other PPP Members who have done so were expressing their opinions and have no authority to speak on behalf of the PPP as a collective.

Ramnarine joined the Guyana Police Force in April 1991. He became an Assistant Police Commissioner at the age of 40. He is 49 years old.

In light of many questions being raised as to why the Ramnarine was not made the substantive Police Commissioner, or even one of the four Deputy Commissioners, President David Granger had indicated that his selection was based on “recommendations” received from Chairman of the Police Service Commission Paul Slowe.

“I’m not going to disclose what those recommendations were but my final decision was based largely on the consultation that I had with the Chairman of the Police Service Commission,” the Head of State asserted, noting that he relieved “heavily” on the advice he received.

Seven candidates, including Ramnarine, were nominated for the post of the Police Commissioner initially.

However, President Granger’s selection and submission to the Opposition Leader identified Leslie James as Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioners as Lyndon Alves, Maxine Graham, Nigel Hoppie and Paul Williams.

Moreover, Slowe is quoted as saying that Ramnarine’s record and personal file may have been the reason why he was not selected.

Leslie Albert James was sworn in as the Commissioner of Police on August 30. (Michael Younge)