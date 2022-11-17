Remorseless child rapist jailed for 15 years

A remorseless child rapist has been jailed for 15 years and three months. Thirty-three-year-old Ray Williams, who groomed his 12-year-old victim, was sentenced on Wednesday when he appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Sexual Offences Court in Georgetown.

By pleading guilty to three counts of child rape, Williams, a coal miner and father of four, did not put the young girl through the harrowing ordeal of a trial.

He first raped the child between February 26 and July 31, 2021, then again between August 1 and 31, 2021, and again between September 1 and 30, 2021.

Notwithstanding his guilty pleas, Williams maintained his innocence.

“I am asking for mercy from the family [of the victim] and for the Judge to have mercy upon me, knowing that this is something I didn’t commit. I’m going to jail for something that I have never done,” said Williams, who appeared in court from prison via Zoom.

According to the sex offender, he pleaded guilty to the charge because “I don’t need to stay long in jail; so, I just admit to what is the crime so that I can pay my time.” He said the victim “knows in her heart” who harassed her.

On the first count of rape, Justice Kissoon sentenced Williams to 12 years in prison. He, however, adjusted the sentence upward for the repeated sexual assault on the girl. As such, Williams was handed prison terms of 13 years and three months and 15 years and three months on the second and third counts respectively. The three jail terms will run concurrently.

In admonishing Williams, whom he described as a “sexual predator”, the Judge told him that he had violated a position of trust as an adult, a husband, a father of four, and a spouse.

Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Teriq Mohammed, while State Counsel Cicelia Corbin, in association with State Counsels Caressa Henry and Paneeta Persaud, presented the prosecution’s case.