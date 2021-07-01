Remainder 12000 doses of Sinopharm to arrive on Saturday

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony has confirmed that the remainder of the 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm purchased will arrive in Guyana on Saturday. 88,000 doses had already arrived on Wednesday.

Guyana had purchased 100,000 doses of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm shots, which will be used to immunize 50,000 people. A majority of this consignment, amounting to 88,000 doses arrived on Wednesday via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony stated that that the remaining 12,000 is slated to arrive on Saturday.

Sinopharm vaccines, which have an efficacy of about 79 per cent, have already been used in Guyana’s vaccination campaign after 20,000 doses were donated by the Chinese Government earlier this year.

With 22 per cent of the adult population fully immunized, the Minister cautioned that Guyana is some distance away from achieving herd immunity. For this to happen, he noted that citizens have to take the vaccines