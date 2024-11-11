‘Remain humble, serve the people of this country with dedication’ – Dr Anthony urges new medical professionals

On Sunday, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony, delivered an inspiring speech at the University of Guyana School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony, encouraging the graduating students to embark on a lifelong journey of growth, compassion, and dedication to healthcare.

Addressing the new cohort of medical professionals, Dr Anthony extended heartfelt congratulations, expressing the significance of their transition from university to a demanding yet rewarding career.

“Your graduation is a remarkable achievement, and you are entering healthcare at an extraordinary time when unprecedented advancements are opening new opportunities that past generations could only dream of”. Dr Anthony noted.

Reflecting on his own experience and the evolving landscape of healthcare in Guyana, Dr Anthony highlighted the transformative projects underway that are reshaping the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

“Back in the 1990s, resources were limited, and healthcare conditions were far from ideal but today, we are making leaps and bounds to create facilities and opportunities that can enable you to provide top-quality care across all regions of Guyana”, he said.

The Minister elaborated on plans for new hospitals, specialised services, and upgraded healthcare facilities that will provide newly trained doctors with advanced resources and improved working conditions, emphasising the Ministry of Health’s commitment to equipping healthcare facilities with cutting-edge technology and robust digital systems, including the upcoming implementation of digital patient records and telemedicine capabilities.

“We want you to be ready to work in a digital environment that allows you to provide better, more efficient care, even in remote areas”, Dr. Anthony said.

In closing, Dr Anthony reminded the audience of the importance of humility, and empathy, when delivering health care.

“This white coat is more than a symbol; it is a reminder of the responsibility you carry to treat each patient with respect and compassion, Remain humble, continue to grow, and serve the people of this country with dedication. Your journey has only just begun, and we are here to support you every step of the way,” the Health Minister explained.

The White Coat Ceremony, attended by family, faculty, and distinguished guests, marked a pivotal step for medical students, symbolising their commitment to the values of medicine as they prepare for the challenges and rewards of clinical practice.

