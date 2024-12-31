Relocation of residents being finalised as works progressing on US$35M Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge

The Ministry of Public Works is in the process of finalising the relocation of two residences as construction works continue on the US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge.

It was disclosed in September that two residential structures would have to be relocated in order to facilitate the construction of the new bridge.

Providing an update on the situation on Monday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill said his ministry is in the process of finalising the relocation exercise. He explained that presently, these persons are not affecting the construction process.

Meanwhile, providing a progress update on the project itself was Project Manager at the Public Works Ministry, Patrick Thompson, who highlighted that the construction of the temporary bridge structure has been completed.

In this regard, he noted that construction of the new bridge has begun, with works on the eastern abutment of the bridge.

“That has commenced, they have commenced the construction of the abutment on the eastern side of the bridge.”

The abutment is the structure that supports the bridge in both directions – horizontally and vertically. The bridge abutment also connects and transfers the bridge load to the ground.

In January, the Guyana Government had signed a contract to the tune of US$35 million for the construction of a new four-lane bridge at Wismar in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) – a facility that will serve as a critical link in the road network that is being built out with the aim of making Guyana a transport and logistic hub in the Region.

When completed, the pertinent piece of infrastructure will play a crucial role in strengthening trade between Guyana and Brazil by positioning the region as a key player in international commerce and economic growth.

The new Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge is being built by China Railway and Construction – the same company that is constructing the new US$260 million bridge across the Demerara River.

This four-lane bridge will be a pre-cast structure running 220 metres long and will include vital safety features such as lighting and signs. It will boast a maximum horizontal clearance of 32 metres and a vertical clearance of 11.5 metres.

The new bridge will land some distance away from the original single-lane bridge built by the Demerara Bauxite Company from 1965 to 1967.

Following the contract signing in January, works on the project commenced in August.

--- ---