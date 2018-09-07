Relief items distributed to Venezuelans in Region One

The Civil Defence Commission ( CDC) on Friday distributed a number of relief items and interacted with several Venezuelans who entered Guyana through the borders at Region One (Barima Waini).

There has been an influx of migrants from Venezuela and based on reports received, that necessary measured are being put in place to monitor them.

The CDC Team is presently evaluating the Government of Guyana’s response to the migrants. Gratitude was extended to the Region One RDC, the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force for their overwhelming support.