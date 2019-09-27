Reliance Settlement temple burglarised

The Reliance Settlement Mandir, located in East Canje, Berbice was broken into on Tuesday evening.

Several pieces of sound equipment were removed.

The discovery was made on Wednesday when devotees showed up to conduct routine activities and cleaning. They immediately noticed that the south-facing door was ajar.

Among the missing items were a music system connected to an amplifier, microphones and electrical cables. The losses were pegged at over $450,000.

A report was filed and the Police are continuing their investigations.

This robbery comes less than one week after the Reliance Veda Centre, which is housed in the same compound, was broken into for the second time in two weeks.