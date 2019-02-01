Relatives of missing Trinidad fishermen go silent, Trinidad Guardian reports

Relatives of the kidnapped Morne Diablo fisherman are refusing to comment on the matter as they claim media coverage is jeopardising the safety of the men, the online edition of the Trinidad Guardian has reported.
According to Trinidad Guardian, one of the fishermen, Jerry O’Brien, 36, was released by his captors on Wednesday but his brother Jason O’Brien, 38, Brandon Arjoon, 28, Linton Manohar, 36, Jagdesh Jaikaran, 16 and Ricky Rambharose,35, are still in the hands of their abductors
The men left the Morne Diablo beach at around 4 pm on Monday to fish.
They were expected to return home that same day. However, one of the men contacted Manohar’s brother and reported that they were kidnapped at sea and taken to Venezuela.
A voice note was later received, with Manohar stating that the kidnappers had demanded a US$200,000 ransom for their safe release.
The kidnappers threatened to start cutting off the limbs of the men if the ransom was not paid.
A photo was also sent to the family, showing the men, except Rambharose, sitting on the ground with guns pointed at them, the Trinidad Guardian has reported.
Over the past few days, relatives have been trying to sell off assets to pay the ransom.
Accordingto the Trinidad Guardian, at a media conference at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said Government had been in contact with the Venezuelan military about the kidnappings.