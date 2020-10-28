Relative charged for armed robbery committed on Canje family

A 21-year-old unemployed man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery committed on his family of East Canje, Berbice.

David Karran, of Adelphi Village, Berbice was arrested on October 23 and has been charged with larceny of cash, jewellery and gadgets from the home of Rudolph Kentolall.

Karran appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge. Bail was granted in the sum of $50,000 and the case was postponed to November 6.

On October 20, four men – one of whom was armed with a gun – unlawfully entered the home of Kentolall and escaped with a number of items.

The men reportedly escaped with $70,000 in cash, one wristwatch, and two gold earrings along with a quantity of artificial jewellery.

During the course of the robbery, the homeowner had a confrontation with the masked bandits.

It was during the confrontation that one of their masks fell off, causing the victim to identify one of the perpetrators as a family member who resides at Adelphi Village.

Police are on the hunt for the other suspects.