Relative arrested for continuously raping girl, 11

A male family member has been arrested as police investigate a report of rape committed on an 11-year-old girl who says she has been continuously assaulted by the suspect.

The incidents occurred between August 2020 and May 2021 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to the police, the child had told her mother of what transpired, but the woman “scolded” the young girl for “complaining”.

As such, the victim confided in another family member who reported the matter to the police.

“A medical was obtained in the victim’s favour and the suspect was arrested as enquiries continue,” police said in a statement.