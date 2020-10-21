Relative among four armed bandits who robbed Canje family

The police are on the hunt for four men who executed a daring robbery on an East Canje, Berbice family on Tuesday.

Based on information received, the robbery was committed on 46-year-old Rudolph Kentolall, a labourer of East Canefield New Area at about 18:30h by the suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The men reportedly escaped with $70,000 in cash, one wristwatch, and two gold earrings along with a quantity of artificial jewellery.

According to police, the victim and his wife Bibi Kentolall were at their neighbour’s home when the man saw two of the four suspects entering the lower flat their house through an opened door.

Upon realizing what was happening, the victim immediately went to his house where he confronted two of the suspects.

The man dealt the suspects several lashes with a piece of wood but they managed to escape, leaving two others in the house.

The police stated that the victim then confronted the other two men.

During the confrontation, the cloth mask which was worn by one of the suspects was removed, revealing the man’s identity.

The suspect is reportedly a relative of the victim who resides at Adelphi Village.

However, the armed suspect immediately discharged a round and the duo fled the scene.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

The police has since recovered the cloth mask belonging to one of the bandits and a live round of ammunition at the scene.

An investigation is underway.