Reigning Junior Chess Champion wins DDL Topco one-day tournament

University of Guyana student and reigning Junior Chess Champion Andre Jagnandan, copped First Place with a perfect nine points from nine matches played in the first DDL TOPCO Juices one-day blitz tournament at the National Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Former Junior Champion Joshua Gopaul won Second Place with seven points while Aravinda Singh came in Third on six points.

Marian Academy student Luca Dotto was adjudged the Best Under-16 player and Micaiah Enoe, also of the same school, was the Best Under -12 Player.

The young chess players displayed grit while opposing each other in nine rounds of fast paced chess which lasted for under 20 minutes per game. Five more TOPCO junior chess tournaments are being planned by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) and the body is urging all junior chess players to intensify their practice regimen for the upcoming competitions.