Registration of pensioners for 100k cash grant to begin Monday

The registration process for National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners to receive the 0ne-off $100,000 cash grant will begin on Monday.

The government on Friday published the official registration schedule, which will enable pensioners in the various regions to register while conducting transactions at their respective NIS offices.

Registration will last from December 2-6, 2024.

Pensioners can register at various offices across Guyana, depending on their region of residence.

Registration schedule for NIS pensioners

In Region One, registration is available at the Mabaruma Compound. Region Two pensioners can register in Anna Regina. For Region Three, options include the local office in Klien Pouderoyen or Leonora.

In Region Four, registration can be done at offices in Brickdam, and Winter Place, or, Camp and Bent Streets in Georgetown, as well as in First Street, Melanie Damishana, and Mahaicony. Region Five pensioners can register in Fort Wellington, while Region Six offers registration in Port Mourant, Corriverton, and New Amsterdam.

Region Seven pensioners can register in Bartica, and Region Nine residents can register at the Regional Democratic Council office. Finally, Region Ten pensioners can register in McKenzie, Linden.

Persons are required to present a valid National Identification Card or a valid passport to register, and are only required to register once.

The $100,000 one-off cash grant was announced in October, and will bring significant relief to thousands of Guyanese.

On Wednesday, the National Assembly approved a $30.5 billion supplementary provision to begin distribution of these funds. Public servants and pensioners are among the first tranche of persons to benefit from the initiative. Additional locations for the registration of pensioners will be provided soon. (DPI)

