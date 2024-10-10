Registration now open for Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) has announced that registration is now open for this flagship event, scheduled to be held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 18th to 21st, 2025.

This event, which enjoys the exclusive support of the Guyana government is being held under the theme: Connecting the dots: Integrating the Future. It is expected to attract over 7,000 attendees and feature over 180 booths.

To ensure a seamless registration process, the Secretariat has modernised its conference website which holds pertinent information on the registration process for international and local delegates, as well as, participants from regional territories.

For persons and/or companies keen on virtual participation, the website caters for this option too. Further details on the cost of each product offering and their respective benefits can be accessed via this link: https://guyanaenergy.gy/attend/register#products

Persons can also register by downloading our Conference App. ‘Guyana Energy’ in the Google Playstore and IOS Appstore.

With a mere four months to go before hosting the region’s largest gathering of industry leaders, GECSEC Chairman, Mr Anthony J Whyte said he is thrilled at the prospect of unveiling the new and exciting initiatives that will take this marquee event to the next level.

“Indeed, we will continue our leadership in bringing together the best minds from around the world to discuss solutions to the pressing issues of our time. But equally important to this, are the new initiatives that will enhance the experience of our delegates 10 times over,” said Mr Whyte.

The Chairman added, “Our suite of new initiatives includes a Taste of Guyana event, a Conference Village that will be the gateway to experiencing our agri-tourism potential, technical break-out sessions for unparalleled knowledge sharing interactions, and so much more. There will also be golden opportunities to engage with industry giants across multiple sectors in Guyana, all in one central location to discuss procurement and investment opportunities in the world’s fastest growing economy.”

The Chairman categorically stated that for 2025, the flagship event will continue to be a launchpad for innovation, collaboration, and actionable solutions that will shape the future of energy, sustainability, and economic growth.

To date, over 100 companies have signed up for the conference which is set to continue its leadership as a meaningful platform for connecting industry professionals, government officials, investors, and experts in the energy sector.

While ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is already on board for a fourth consecutive year as Title Sponsor, this industry giant is joined by other notable sponsors including HESS, CNOOC, TechnipFMC, Noble, Stena Drilling, Expro Guyana Inc, BK Group of Companies, and MECP Sales & Services.

A diverse range of exhibitors has also confirmed participation for this world-class event.

