Regional Four Day: Imlach, Nandu & Permaul powered Harpy Eagles win over CCC

After a rocky start to the match, hosts Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) held their nerve on Day 2 of the West Indies Championships to produce the goods with bat and ball, on their way to a win against Combined Campuses and Colleges on Saturday afternoon.

Another captain’s knock from Tevin Imlach and support from Matthew Nandu saw the Guyana Harpy Eagles sealing an 8-wicket win against the Combined Campuses and Colleges when their second-round West Indies Championships clash came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

After a rebuilding effort from Tevin Imlach and Ronaldo Alimohamed on Friday morning, the Harpy Eagles bowlers were fired up in the second innings, sending their opponents to close of play with 3 wickets already down.

The carnage continued on Saturday morning when Damel Evelyn and Andre Bailey resumed CCC’s innings at 32-3.

Shamar Joseph was the first to strike on the day, disturbing Andre Bailey’s stumps for 5 off 8 deliveries. Evelyn, however, went on to build a 63-run partnership with Shaqkere Parris but it was broken by Veerasammy Permaul.

Already the highest scorer for his team in the innings, Evelyn fell 2 short of a half-century when he was castled by Permaul. Parris held on for the next-best score of 39 from 90 deliveries but again, Permaul would rain on his parade.

With one batter unable to come out to the crease, CCC’s last resistance was Avinash Mahabirsingh who hit an almost run-a-ball 16.

Permaul ended with a 4-wicket haul while Joseph and Alimohamed both claimed 2 each to rout the CCC for 132 in 48.3 overs.

With their first innings-lead of 32, CCC left the Harpy Eagles needing 165 for victory.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s injury and subsequent inability to bat saw Raymond Perez getting things going alongside Matthew Nandu. When Perez went cheaply for just 2 runs, Nandu and Imlach combined for a 147-run partnership.

Imlach hit a sparkling 80 off 125 balls before getting out LBW while Nandu ended unbeaten on 69 from 138 deliveries.

Reflecting on the events of the match, Captain Tevin Imlach described his team as a fighting one.

“It was a bit of ups and downs. Obviously, in the first innings we didn’t put ourselves in the best position with the ball and then we also kind of shoot ourselves in the foot early up with the bat. But you know, it’s a fighting team. That’s what Championship-winning teams usually do so, they fight and they come back. Happy to see the guys in good spirits still cause a loss like this would, you know, put a bit of doubt in the camp. So, it’s happy to see the men gain some confidence from this game.”

With two wins in two rounds, the Harpy Eagles will turn their attention to the West Indies Academy next, who they will take on in a day/night pink ball game beginning on Wednesday, February 12.

