Regional Food Festival set for Main Street from Oct 2 – 6

The Regional Food Festival is set for October 2-6 on Main Street, Georgetown. This highly anticipated event promises to be the ultimate destination for food lovers, offering a space where friends and families can unwind, indulge, and enjoy an unforgettable gastronomic experience after a hard day’s work.

A celebration of the rich tapestry of flavours from Guyana and the wider Caribbean, the festival will bring together local chefs, artisans, and food enthusiasts to showcase their culinary talents. From savory street food to mouth-watering gourmet dishes, patrons will embark on an epicurean journey through the region’s diverse culinary heritage.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, says this year’s event builds on the successes of the previous food festivals and promises an even wider variety of booths and experiences.

“I encourage all Guyanese to come out and experience the vibrant showcase of our rich and diverse local cuisine and entertainment. It’s a celebration of the flavours, culture, and creativity that make us unique,” Minister Walrond said, emphasizing that this is a family-friendly event.

Beyond the food, this immersive event will feature live musical performances and a lively atmosphere where flavours meet entertainment.

Patrons can expect an array of food stalls and trucks that will line Main Street, offering authentic, freshly prepared dishes that highlight the best of Guyana and the Caribbean’s culinary traditions.

The festival will run from midday to midnight each day.

