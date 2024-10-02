Regional ferry service to begin operating soon – Mustapha

The new regional ferry service which is being facilitated through a joint venture between the Governments of Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago is expected to begin operations soon.

This is according to Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

“They are doing the trials right now in Trinidad, I am hoping that very shortly that operation can commence because the Board has already been formed… and I am very optimistic it will start very shortly,” the Minister said during an interview with media operatives on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday.

Mustapha is hoping to get an expected commencement date when he attends the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) next week.

“I am going next week to COTED and hopefully I can get a date to when it will start commence.”

President Dr Irfaan Ali had already revealed that from Guyana’s end, the vessel will operate out of Parika in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The Trinidad and Tobago Cabinet has approved the use of that country’s Galleons Passage vessel to operate the ferry service.

The vessel can accommodate 400 passengers and 60 cars. Among the facilities onboard are a cafeteria, a bar, and a VIP lounge.

CariCargo Incorporated, the company that will be operating the service, has been incorporated in Guyana and it comprises of Directors from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

