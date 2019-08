Several communities in Region Three (Essequibo Islands West Demerara) are now under water owing to the heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Water rose as high as 2ft in communities such as Farm Village and Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

The Regional Administration via its Facebook page shared a number of photos of the flooding.

The Administration also indicated that the water is expected to soon recede since “all kokers are opened and fully operational.”