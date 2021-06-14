Region One leading COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Barima-Waini (Region One) is now leading the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Over 53 per cent of the Region’s adult population has been immunised against a severe form of Covid.

Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, says the uptick in vaccination is an indication of the positive impact of sensitisation programmes by Ministers and other government officials.

The Minister made this statement during his COVID-19 update on Monday.

“For Region One, for first dose vaccine, they are leading by 53.8 per cent. Region Two has about 42 per cent; Region Three has 44.8 per cent while Region Four is at 47.2 per cent, Region Five is at 48.6 per cent…

“Region Seven is at 44.1 per cent. Region Eight has about 28.5 per cent, Region Nine at 42.5 per cent, and Region Ten at 13.6 per cent,” he said.

Some 220,997 persons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 45.4 per cent of the country’s adult population. Out of that number, 87,919 have been fully vaccinated, representing 18.1 per cent of the adult population.

“So, I think we are making steady progress. Of course, we like the numbers to increase but in some of the regions, we weren’t able to do much vaccination because of challenges with flooding and so forth. Nevertheless, we are still keeping the vaccination programme going.”

The Minister said the Government would soon receive several shipments of Covid vaccines to boost its national immunisation efforts.

Last month, Guyana received 67,537 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. This quota formed part of the 200,000 vaccines it purchased from Russia.

To date, the Government has received some 235, 463 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Governments of Barbados, the People’s Republic of China, India, the Russian Federation and through the COVAX mechanism.