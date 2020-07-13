Region One becomes Guyana’s COVID-19 epicenter – DCMO

Region One (Barima-Waini) has overtaken the country’s most populous district, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) as the COVID-19 epicenter.

This was announced today by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle, who continued to lament the carelessness displayed by residents there.

“We wish to inform you that Region 1 is now the epicenter and accounts for most of the new cases that have been confirmed over the past two weeks. It is disappointing to note that the attitude of some of the residents in the sub-district of Moruca has been averse to the basket of health measures that have been outlined for their safety and protection. They are blatantly flouting the guidelines claiming in some instances that COVID-19 is non-existent and therefore there is no need for a lock-down in that district,” she expressed.

The DCMO noted that of the 93 positive cases for Region One, 33 persons have recovered thus far and 60 remain in institutional isolation.

Countrywide, as of July 13, there have been 3 new cases bringing the total number of positive cases to 300.

The DCMO said 155 persons have recovered thus far, and the country’s COVID-19 deaths remain at 17.

In institutional isolation, there are currently 128 active cases, 20 persons in institutional quarantine, and 5 persons in the COVID-19 ICU.

To date, a total of 3330 persons have been tested with 3030 being negative.