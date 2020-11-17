Region Nine students test negative for COVID-19

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand has announced that the COVID-19 test results from the Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo Region have returned negative.

In a Facebook post, the Education Minister said the results were confirmed by the Regional Health Officer.

“Just got the very good news from the RHO that the results for all swabs for Region Nine are in and they are ALL negative,” she posted.

Rapid tests conducted on students previously showed some positive results. Regional health officials later retested those persons and their results returned negative.

Over the weekend, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visited the region and interacted with students at St Ignatius Secondary School.

He assured them that the Government remains committed to ensuring equal access to educational opportunities and that their safety remains a top priority.

Minister Manickchand also disclosed that as of last night, several persons in Bartica had tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed in isolation.

“Also learnt last evening that some five teachers, two ancillary staff and six students have thus far tested positive at Bartica (two schools). Each positive person is in isolation.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry continues to take all necessary precautions to ensure students and teachers are as safe as possible.