Region Nine severely affected by flooding

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has mobilised resources, and is on standby to offer support to the Mahaica-Berbice (Region Five), East Berbice- Corentyne (Region Six) and Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) regions, which have been experiencing adverse effects from the heavy rainfall over the past few days.

According to Head of the CDC, Kester Craig, at this time, Region Nine is the most severely affected with flooding in several communities while several others are on the watchlist for possible evacuation.

According to the Town Clerk of Lethem, Ms. Keisha Vincent, the level of the Takutu River is rapidly increasing and has inundated the bridge between Lethem and the Tabatinga Housing Scheme. She noted that floodwater in the village is estimated to be between four to five feet high and 15 households have been directly affected.

Meanwhile, the Lethem to Hiawa Village road and the surroundings of the Lethem Market have been submerged and residents of Mango Grove are on standby to be evacuated if floodwaters continue to rise.

Additionally, the inundation of the Manari Bridge has resulted in large vehicles being prohibited from entry to Lethem until the water recedes, while small trucks and pedestrians are being asked to detour.

In Region Six, reports have indicated that 30 households have been affected in Number 47 Village, 40 in Number 19 Village and 60 in Swamp Area, Rose Hall.

The Regional Chairpersons are monitoring the situation in their respective regions and are in contact with the CDC.

Residents who are experiencing flooding during this period can contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) 24-Hour Hotline Service on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500 for assistance.

Residents are also being asked to pay heed to flood warnings issued by the Hydrometerological Office and to take all preventative measures.