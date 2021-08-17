Region Four runs out of Sputnik V second doses

The Ministry of Health has announced that Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has run out of stock of the second doses Sputnik V vaccine.

A total 5,000 doses of the second dose Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Guyana on Friday last and officials began to administer them yesterday.

The vaccines were distributed across all regions of the country, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony had said.

However, in a public notice today, the Ministry said “the vaccination sites across Region Four are currently out of stock of the Sputnik V-component 2”.

It is unclear which regions currently have the second dose Sputnik V vaccine in stock.

The Ministry said it is expecting another shipment of these vaccines shortly.

The Sputnik V vaccine, unlike AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, has a second dose that is different from the first dose.

At first, the country was administering the second shot within four weeks of the first dose, but this period has now been extended to 12 weeks.

The Health Minister had said that this extension is in keeping with information provided by the Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine.