Region Four records 1889 Covid-19 cases to date

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Dashboard for today shows that a total of 1889 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) to date.

Countrywide, a total of 4061 cases have been recorded since the first case was detected back in March.

In contrast, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has the least number of Covid-19 cases recorded to date, with only 27.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases recorded within the last 24-hour is nine.

The number of persons in institutional quarantine is 33 while the number of recoveries stand at 3030.

In institutional isolation are 88 persons while 814 are in home isolation.

With two deaths reported today, the Covid-19 death toll has risen to 121.