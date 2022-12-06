Region can depend on Guyana being an active developmental partner – Ali tells RSS

President Dr Irfaan Ali underscored Guyana’s belief and unwavering support for regional integration during a Regional Security System (RSS) breakfast meeting today at Ilaro Court, Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Head of State made the remarks after handing over the document of ascension to the Chair of the Ministerial Council of the RSS, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell.

“Guyana has always been, and continues to be a regional player— we believe strongly in the region. Even before this morning we have demonstrated our full trust and confidence in the RSS.”

President Ali emphasised that Guyana’s decision to join the regional body is closely linked to its policies and developmental strategies.

“I assure you that you can depend on our full support and the region can depend on us on being an active partner for development.”

President Ali was also praised by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley and the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves for joining the regional organisation and for his unwavering support towards regional integration.

Guyana in September of this year became a member of the RSS. The RSS is based in Barbados at the Paragon Centre, headed by many regional army chiefs. It mainly serves as a defence system for the Caribbean Sea, conducting many operations by detecting and combating cross-Atlantic and intra-Caribbean drug smuggling, protection of the sovereignty of the nations of the Caribbean, providing assistance to Caribbean countries at the request of governments and are usually the first to respond after natural disasters occur, such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

It was created in 1982 to counter threats to the stability of the region in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The body cooperates with the CARICOM Regional Task Force on Crime and Security (CRTFCS).