Region 9 man found dead after drinking spree

A 55-year-old man was found dead in his friend’s yard shortly after a drinking spree.

Reports are that the man, from St Ignatius Village in Central Rupununi, Region Nine, (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was last seen imbibing alcohol at a friend’s home on Tuesday.

However, later that day, he was found in a motionless state under a shed in the said yard.

An alarm was raised and he was rushed to the Lethem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. The friend was nevertheless, arrested.