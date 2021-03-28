Region 8 gets $300M modern Police Headquarters

The construction of the spanking new multi-million-dollar Police Regional Divisional Headquarters at Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni) is progressing apace and almost complete.

Set against the background of the scenic ‘Eagle’ mountain, the multi-purpose building is located at 111 Miles Potaro Road in Mahdia Town.

Constructed on the recommendations of the British during their recent study, the new and modern police station in Mahdia will serve as the divisional headquarters for Region Eight, a release from the Guyana Police Force said.

The building houses, among other things, six spacious compartments, and is reportedly being constructed at a cost of close to G$300M. The headquarters building will function as a multi-purpose one, housing various departments of the GPF, including traffic and immigration.

The new headquarters building is strategically located a relatively short distance from central Mahdia, historically known as a scenic mining community that’s rich in mineral resources and expanding possibilities. According to Police Commander for Region Eight, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, the area has been earmarked for a Regional Hospital (to be constructed next to the Police H/Q) and an Army base adjacent to the police station.

Commander Kingston said the new H/Q building, which is a major disconnect to the current dilapidated cramped police station, is in keeping with plans to decentralise the Guyana Police Force and will add great value to the Police Force in this division.

A team from the Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), headed by Director Mark Ramotar and Deputy-Director Stan Gouveia, visited Mahdia on March 25th and 26th and was given a guided tour of the new Police headquarters building under construction as well as a briefing on the prioritising of adequate resources and logistical challenges associated with policing the region.

Region Eight is a predominantly forested and mineral-rich highland, with a small portion of hilly sand and clay. The famous Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls are located in this region and serve primarily as major tourist attractions. The main economic activity is listed as gold and diamond mining and forestry.

Deputy Commander for Region Eight, Assistant Superintendent Oswald Pitt and other ranks were also present during the guided tour of Mahdia, which is the regional Administrative Centre of Region Eight, consisting of a population of 4,200 residents.