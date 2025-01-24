Region 8 farmer charged for 2013 murder

A farmer, who had been evading law enforcement for the past 11 years, has been charged and remanded to prison for murder.

Bennie Charles Adams, a 38-year-old resident of Campbelltown Village, Potaro, Region #8 was wanted for the murder of 66-year-old Gilbert Adams, a farmer of Manawarin Village, North-West District, Region #1 which occurred on May 22, 2013, at Manawarin Village.

Adams was arrested on Sunday, January 19, 2025, and charged with the offence of Murder Contrary to Common Law on Thursday.

The accused subsequently appeared at Acquero Magistrate’s Court in Region #1 before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir via Zoom during which the charge was read to him and he was not required to plea.

Adams was remanded to prison and the case will be called again on March 3 for statements.

