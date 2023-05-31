Region 7 man arrested with shotgun, ammo

Police ranks in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have arrested a 23-year-old male after he was found in possession of a 2-guage shotgun and matching ammunition.

The discovery was made at about 13:30 hours on Tuesday at the Morawa Backdam,

Region Seven.

According to police reports, the ranks responded to a simple larceny report committed on a 61-year-old businessman of Fourth Avenue, Bartica which occurred at Morawa Backdam.

On arrival at the said backdam and based on information received, the ranks went to a camp where the suspect was contacted and a search was conducted on a draw-string bag he had in his possession which unearthed two live 12-gauge cartridges and one 12-gauge casing.

When questioned about the whereabouts of the firearm, the suspect took the ranks to his sleeping area and handed over one brown 12-gauge shotgun (serial number filed off and the maker’s name not visible).

The suspect was told of the offences committed and cautioned, to which he admitted. He was arrested and escorted to Bartica Police Station along with the firearm and ammunition where he was placed in custody and the firearm and ammunition, marked, sealed and lodged.

Investigation in progress.

