Region 7 confirms first cases of COVID-19

The Cuyuni Mazaruni Region (Region Seven) has confirmed its first cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was revealed on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Boyle during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update on the situation in Guyana.

“Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region 7 has now reported its first confirmed case. This means that the coronavirus is slowly making its way across our entire country,” Dr Boyle stated.

When contacted, Regional Health Officer Dr Edward Sagala revealed that two cases were detected in the region, but he does not have much details.

According to the RHO, the individuals were recently at Aranka in Region Seven and would have travelled to Georgetown where they were positively tested for COVID-19.

As of now, he said authorities are conducting contact tracing in an effort to identify other persons who may have been exposed to the virus.

It was only on Monday that Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu Upper Essequibo) confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Today, that patient escaped from the regional quarantine facility and fled to Brazil – where he was captured by authorities there.

The DCMO, in her update today, revealed that so far, seven of the ten administrative regions in the country have recorded COVID-19 cases, with Georgetown in Region Four (Demerara Mahaica) being the epicenter.

Regions Two, Five and Eight have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

There are 113 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana; the death toll stands at 10 while the number of recoveries are 39.