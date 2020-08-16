Region 5 records first COVID-19 case

The Regional Democratic Council of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has recorded its first COVID-19 case and such, urged the people of that region to follow the guidelines set out the by the Public Health Ministry.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Regional Authorities reminded youths that they are not invincible and can contract the virus at any time, hence urged them not to gather in public places and to ensure they wear a face mask.

“Young people can end up in ICU and young people can die from COVID-19. Do not take it lightly. Going out and congregating is taking a huge risk. Ask yourself if your life and that of your family is worth it,” the RDC added.

On Saturday, it was reported that Guyana recorded 25 new coronavirus cases, which brought the total number to 673 cases to date.

On the Health Ministry’s daily dashboard, it was noted that the number of deaths is still 22.

Notwithstanding, 104 persons are in institutional isolation, 37 in institutional quarantine and 21 are under home isolation. With seven persons in the designated Intensive Care Unit, a total of 310 persons have made complete recoveries.

A gender distribution shows that 334 males contracted the virus this far, as opposed to 340 females. This changes the dynamics seen when COVID-19 first struck, which showed more men testing positive.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the regional contraction rate shows that 104 positives were detected in Region One (Barima-Waini), eight in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), 29 in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 190 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), one in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 155 in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), 10 in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), 138 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 39 in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

To date, health authorities have conducted tests on 5933 persons and no positive cases were detected in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Statistics show that Guyana’s border countries continue to report positive cases. In Brazil, there are over 3.1 million cases with over 104,000 deaths. Suriname has 2653 cases while Venezuela has reported 29,088 positives.

From Monday to Saturday, 104 new cases were reported. These originated from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Riversview in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).