Region 4 woman is Guyana’s 104th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died today.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 104.

The latest fatality is a 40-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Only earlier today, the Ministry reported that 64 new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours.

According to the updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has gone up to 3,469.

Of these, however, only 1,048 cases are currently active with 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 1,032 in isolation.

There are 60 persons in institutional quarantine while the death toll remains at 103.

To date, some 2,318 persons here have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Guyana has tested 15,963 persons thus far for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

