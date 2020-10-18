Region 4 man is Guyana’s 110th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that one more person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 110.

The latest fatality is a 55-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-deceased person.

The latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Saturday show that the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is 3,710.

To date, some 2,625 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020. This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy