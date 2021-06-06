Region 2 will get govt’s full support to recover from floods – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali today visited several communities in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) as part of his ongoing assessment of flood-affected areas in Guyana.

Stops were made in Karawab, St Monica’s Mission, Kabakaburi, Abrams Creek, Siriki, Jacklow, Martin Dale, Marlborough and Hackney.

During the visits, the President interacted with the residents, listened to their concerns and promised his Government’s full support to help them return to some level of normalcy.

The Head of State was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission; Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig; Head of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth, and representatives from the region, including the regional chairman.

Meanwhile, the CDC continues the distribution of relief supplies, dispatching additional flood hampers to the Regional Democratic Councils of Region Two.

A total of 800 food and cleaning hampers will be distributed among affected residents at Pomeroon, Charity and Supenaam in the Region.

The CDC continues to work with local organs to provide relief as needed.