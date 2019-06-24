Region 2 truck drivers decry long wait at Parika Stelling

Truck drivers on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) are frustrated at the long delay in boarding the ferry at the Parika Steeling, East Bank Essequibo.

The delay is as a result of the docking of MV Sabanto which makes it difficult for MV Kanawan to transport all the Heavy-Duty vehicles. As such, there is a back-up of vehicles at the Parika Stelling.

The drivers told Inews that due to the present situation, the staff at the Parika Stelling is demanding money from drivers to book them early thus securing their place on the ferry when it arrives. “If you don’t pay up you surely get left for days”, one driver stated.

The drivers further stated that over 70 trucks use the Ferry Service to transport goods to and from Georgetown on a regular basis and it is risky for them to park more than a mile away from the ferry stelling for long hours.

Getting a parking space closer to the stelling proves even more difficult. “The minute you go next to the stelling to park, the Police come and charge you but we have to think about our security”.

One driver said that he is in the trucking business for over 25 years and the situation at the stelling has gotten worst when compared to the past.

He recalled about two weeks ago, his truck was broken into and a quantity of items stolen including money and clothing.

“Me had to borrow money from a relative to pay for the truck to get on the Ferry”, he stated. The drivers suggested that the MV Malali which is plying the Wakenaam and Parika route divert to Supenaam to assist with transporting the smaller vehicles.

“The MV Malali goes to Supenaam once per week, but due to the MV Sabanto not in service why not use the MV Malali to go to Supenaam every day to ease the congestion at Parika”, the driver added.

With the present situation, the drivers are calling on Transport and Harbour Department (T&HD) to look into the matter with the hope of finding a solution until the MV Sabanto becomes operational.