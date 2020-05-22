Region 2 REO charged for assaulting Vice Chairman in boardroom fracas

The A Partnership for National Unity/ Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC)-aligned Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Two, Denis Jaikarran appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday to answer to an assault charge brought against him by Regional Vice Chairman Nandranie Coonjah.

The regional official pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on September 10, 2019, he assaulted Nandranie Coonjah.

Jaikarran was represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmin Dindial and was granted self-bail by Magistrate Esther Sam.

The charged stemmed from an incident at the monthly sitting of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) on September 10, 2019.

The court heard that on the day in question, the REO and some known members of the APNU/AFC in Region 2, were already seated in the boardroom when the Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman turned up to convene the meeting.

However, the REO and his cohorts started to behave in an unruly manner in an effort to disrupt the meeting.

The REO along with his supporters walked out of the boardroom after which the Regional Chairman instructed that the door be closed so that the meeting can proceed.

However, Jaikarran barged into the boardroom in a second attempt to disrupt the meeting. It was at this time, he allegedly struck Coonjah who was at the door trying to close it.

The matter was reported to the Anna Regina Police and an investigation was launched. It took almost nine months to institute the charge against the REO.

Meanwhile, Jaikarran will make his next court appearance on July 8, 2020.