Region 2 man is latest COVID-19 death; 34 new cases

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died, the Health Ministry said today.

This latest fatality is a 49-year-old male from Region Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam), who died on Saturday, July 23.

Consequently, the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana is now 1,270.

Meanwhile, another 34 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, active cases in the country have gone up to 839. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (806) or institutional (28) isolation.

There are nine other persons also in institutional quarantine.

Some 67,338 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus thus far.