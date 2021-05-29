Region 2 man fatally shot, robbed of over $400k in Georgetown

Two bandits on a motorcycle shot and killed a 40-year-old man earlier today while he and his girlfriend were standing and talking on Camp Street, Georgetown. They also escaped with a haversack containing some $437,000 cash.

Dead is Ronald Omar Smith, a baggage handler employed with Trans Guyana Airways of Wakapow, Pomeroon, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). The incident occurred sometime around 16:25 hours.

Police said this evening that enquiries revealed that Smith had made several stops via car conducting business in and out of the city, in the company of a miner, who was driving him in motorcar PZZ 6065.

According to Police, Smith made a sale of gold and placed the $437,000 he received as payment in a haversack and went to visit his girlfriend.

It was further reported that the couple was standing in front of the Impeccable Beauty Salon, which is located on the western half of Camp Street, between Church and Quamina Streets, when the bandits approached him on an XR motorcycle.

According to Police, the pillion rider dismounted and discharge two rounds at Smith who fell to the ground. The bandit then snatched Smith’s haversack containing the cash, after which he and his accomplice made good their escape north on Camp Street.

The injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

Police said that Smith was shot to his upper left shoulder, mid-region of his abdomen and under his right armpit.

The driver of the motorcar in which Smith was travelling is in custody assisting with investigations.