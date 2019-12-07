Region 2 holds road safety march

In an effort to curb the increasing carnage on Guyana’s roadways, the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Administration hosted a road safety awareness march this morning (Saturday, December 7, 2019).

The march was led by Regional Executive Officer, Dennis Jaikarran in Anna Regina. The aim is to bring awareness among road users of the many accidents and fatalities in the Region and other parts of the country.

For the month of November, 21 persons, including three children, died from road accidents. A closer review showed that for last week, 12 persons lost their lives in a matter of seven accidents and the fatalities have continued into this week.

It was against this backdrop, the REO noted, that the march was organised by stakeholders in the Region so that road users can exercise the Five Cs (care, caution, consideration, common sense and courtesy) and play their part to ensure their safety and that of others.

Jaikarran is calling on all persons to “use the road with care, stop speeding, don’t drink and drive, stop double parking on the road, don’t overtake on the double lines, don’t stop on turns etc.”

Pedestrians are also urged to “stop, look and then cross” when using the roads.

Joining this morning’s march were members from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defense Force (GDF), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), Guyana National Cadet Corps, the Regional Administration staff, the Essequibo Coast Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Police Station Management Committee, the Secondary Schools in Region Two, the Essequibo Coast Technical Institute as well as members of the public.

The march, which was deemed a success, was the first of its kind to be held in the Region.