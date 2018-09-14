Region 10 aiming for ‘smart classrooms’ in 2019; solar panels to be installed

Starting in 2019, the Region Ten Department of Education will be focusing on the green initiative and bringing schools on board to rely on renewable energy.

Regional Education Officer of Region 10 (ag) Keane Adams was quoted by the Department of Public Information as saying that solar panels will be installed in more schools in the new year.

According to Adams, another transition the department will be making is to transform traditional chalk and board classrooms into smart classrooms which will revolutionize learning to meet the standards of a technological educational sector.

“That is one criterion we are trying to fill, come 2019, we will have more solar energies in all schools and in 2019 too, we will have smart classrooms where children will be better able to interact, it will no longer be chalk and talk, so we are getting there,” Adams said.

For this new term, most schools were given a facelift, allowing the children to commence the new school term in a cleaner, brighter and more conducive environment. The focus, according to Adams, was the beautification of sanitary blocks, the physical infrastructure and the overall aesthetics of the school, so that children, as well as teachers, can feel more comfortable and learning can be done more effectively.

The schools that would have seen extensive refurbishing are the South Amelia’s Ward, Pine Street, Republic Avenue, Kwakwani Water Front, Kwakwani Park, Retrieve Nursery Schools, the Mackenzie and Watooka Day Primary Schools and the Christianburg Wismar and the Linden Foundation Secondary School as well the Mackenzie High School amongst others. Refurbishing works include tiling, painting, ceiling, replacement of equipment and furniture and other improvement works to the physical structure of the school, DPI said.