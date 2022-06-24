Region 1 records 22% reduction in serious crimes

The Commander of Regional Division One, Superintendent Himnauth Sawh, has revealed that the region has seen a 22 per cent reduction in serious crimes when compared to the same period last year.

His revelation was made during a recent episode of the Guyana Police Force Programme “Police and You”.

“With respect to crime, I can tell you (that), from January to date, we are operating (with) a 2 per cent reduction in serious crimes as compared to the same period last year,” he declared.

The Commander has also revealed that the region has seen a 54.5 percent decrease in cases of rape, which was one of the prevalent crimes in the division during the year prior.

“Rape, which use to be a sensational crime, and continues to be sensational, has (been) reduced by 54.5 per cent for the year 2022, as compared to 2021. If I’m to go a little further, in 2020, a total of 6 rapes were reported; for 2021, a total of 22 rapes. We do appreciate that because of the sensitisation programmes which were initiated, that caused several persons to have the confidence in the Police, and to report their matters to us. That was what gave rise to an increase… I’m pleased to report that, for 2022, we have only had 10 reports, all of which have been investigated,” he declared.

“Two cases have been made so far in terms of convictions,” he explained.

The Commander has said that these incidents were at high rates due to victims’ lack of confidence in the Police Force.

“One of the things that contributed to this scourge was the fact that what existed before was an image of the Force that was not fully appreciated by the people, and that could have been resulted because (of) unprofessionalism, excessive use of force, intimidation, and many other factors,” he said.

However, with their new training initiatives and engagements with the citizenry of the region, trust and confidence have been restored in the Police.

“But I can assure (that), with the leadership of our Commissioner of Police currently in the administration, it ensures that stimulate greater community partnership. The confidence has been restored because Police are no longer sitting in their offices and are waiting for people to come to be served. We are leaving the comforts of our office, we are going into the various communities, we are walking grounds, we are interacting with the people, we are selling a positive image (of) the Force,” Commander Sawh has said.

Further, he related that plans for the region would see the continued reduction of these offences.