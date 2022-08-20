Region 1 man dies by suicide after beheading cousin

A Region One (Barima-Waini) man took his life on Wednesday moments after beheading his cousin in Manawarin village located in the Moruca sub-region.

This publication understands that at about 03:00h on Wednesday, the suspect committed the gruesome the act on his cousin, Ceon George.

It is still unclear what might have led to the murder. However, following the incident, the Charity Police Station was contacted and ranks were immediately dispatched to the village to investigate.

Upon reaching the area, it was reported that Police found the suspect alone in a house. At the time, the suspect was armed with a knife, cutlass, bow, and arrow.

Upon forcing their way into the house, they discovered that the suspect had consumed a poisonous substance before surrendering to the Police.

The body of Ceon George was transported to the Kumaka District Hospital where it remains at the mortuary, while the suspect was taken into custody at the Acquero Police Station, Santa Rosa Village, Moruca.

He was then referred to the Kumaka District Hospital where he remains in critical condition under Police guard.

This murder comes less than 2 weeks after 18-year-old Jude Christino was chased and stabbed to death following an argument at Kumaka Waterfront, Mabaruma, North West District.

It was reported that the victim and two males were engaged in a heated argument; and in an attempt to escape the two men, the teen ran, but the suspects pursued him. Christino was reportedly cornered, and the two men started to beat him.

An eyewitness told Police that one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim to his neck, causing him to collapse. The suspects then fled the scene, leaving the teen’s motionless body behind.

Police were summoned to the scene, and the injured Christino was picked up and taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two persons were later arrested.